Structalis
Engineering offices in Paris
Reviews (4)
    Address
    18 rue desnouettes
    75015 Paris
    France
    +33-184257039 structalis.fr
     Structalis is an engineering firm that works on the structures. The company is based in Paris, France, but carries out projects all over Europe. Engineers are trained in the most famous engineering schools in France, and the design office is equipped with the most powerful tools on the market, in order to meet a growing demand. The specialties of the design office are as follows:

    1- Reinforced concrete structure.

    2- Structure in steel frame.

    3- Wooden structure.

    In addition, the structalis teams commonly use 3D representation tools such as Revit to carry out the projects.  

    Reviews

    Jertyan
    about 5 years ago
    Jean Libournier
    Very competent technical design office!
    over 4 years ago
    Mehdi Benhabbari
    Responsive and competent. I recommend !
    about 2 years ago
