- Services
- Structural engineering
- BIM modeling
- Service areas
- Paris
- Address
-
18 rue desnouettes
75015 Paris
France
+33-184257039 structalis.fr
Legal disclosure
Structalis is an engineering firm that works on the structures. The company is based in Paris, France, but carries out projects all over Europe. Engineers are trained in the most famous engineering schools in France, and the design office is equipped with the most powerful tools on the market, in order to meet a growing demand. The specialties of the design office are as follows:
1- Reinforced concrete structure.
3- Wooden structure.
In addition, the structalis teams commonly use 3D representation tools such as Revit to carry out the projects.