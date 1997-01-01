Your browser is out-of-date.

Meg Vaun Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Projects

    Private Residence in South of France
    Siringit Serengeti, Tanzania

    Meg Vaun Interiors was established in 1997 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Meg and her team enjoy a close working relationship with their clients and offer extensive experience servicing the corporate, residential, hospitality and retail markets, both at home and abroad.

    Right from the concept planning of an interior space, specification and supply of furniture and fittings, through to project management, Meg Vaun Interior's services are tailored to suit each project and clients needs

    Services
    • Space Planning
    • Shopfitting
    • 3d Rendering
    • Design Concepts
    • Turnkey Service
    Service areas
    South Africa & International
    Address
    118 Bagley Terrace, Valeriedene
    2195 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-825601678 www.megvaun.co.za
