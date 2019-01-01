Your browser is out-of-date.

Element Arch
Architects in Polokwane, South Africa
Reviews
Projects

    Maswanganyi Pavilion, Element Arch
    Maswanganyi Pavilion, Element Arch
    Maswanganyi Pavilion, Element Arch
    Maswanganyi Pavilion
    Charles residence, Element Arch
    Charles residence, Element Arch
    Charles residence, Element Arch
    Charles residence
    Chokoe private residence, Element Arch
    Chokoe private residence, Element Arch
    Chokoe private residence, Element Arch
    Chokoe private residence

    Element Architects - Leading Architectural Collaborative

    is an architectural collaborative based in Limpopo, Polokwane operating in the fields of architecture, interiors and urban design. The company is a new and vibrant practice consisting of the provision of professional services in connection with town planning as well as the design, construction, enlargement, conservation, restoration, or alteration of a building or group of buildings.

    We offer fresh and innovative architectural | interior design solutions, focusing on the new, and gone with the old!Element Arch begins with an innovative way in which style, vision and flair can be sculpted.

    The mission is to build a sound relationship with the client. Align the clients core values, ideals and desires within a project.We thoroughly evaluate every property, discuss you (the client’s) preferred design ideas; and then provide you with detailed representations and graphics. This will help you to visualize your dream home/project before the commencement.Our Architecture | Interior & Design do not cost – they earn!

    We strive to capture ‘spirit’ within a space & help you conceive beautiful surroundings that increase value over time and perceive every job both as an opportunity & obligation to our clients.

    Services
    • Architectrure
    • Interior Design
    • Space Planning
    • Residential & Commercial
    Service areas
    Polokwane, Limpopo, and South Africa
    Address
    9 Palm Street, Flora Park
    0700 Polokwane, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-834441871 www.elementarch.co.za
    Reviews

    Fernando Calabria
    Ample attention to detail, Inspirational to see the ideas that this firm can come up with.
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
    Paul Engelbrecht
    ELEMENT ARCH has a way of capturing the essence of unique architectural acts! Great working with them. Thank you!
    almost 3 years ago
