Kinvario—Quality Kitchen Remodeler &amp; Built in Bedroom Cupboards Installer
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Boksburg
Reviews (8)
    • Welcome to Kinvario. We’re dedicated to giving you the very best cupboards, with a focus on innovative, unique designs with exceptional customer service.

    Kinvario has come a long way from its beginnings. We now serve customers all over Gauteng, and are thrilled to be a part of a part of every client’s dreams in creating an inspirational living space.

    We hope you enjoy our products as much as we enjoy manufacture and installing them for you.

    Service areas
    Boksburg
    Address
    Bert Lacey Drive, Sunward Park
    1459 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-109001674 kinvario.co.za

    Reviews

    Ninke Human
    Duan and his team delivered quality work and exceptional service! I would definitely use them again for future projects!
    4 months ago
    Colin Mudima
    Meticulously installed my new flat let kitchen. The hands on approach by the owner and team brought up a modern look of quality with good aesthetics. Highly recommended.
    over 2 years ago
    Mornè Ueckermann
    Duane and his team are absolutely amazing. My Kitchen turned out beautifully. His guys are competent, friendly and professional. Definitely the best around
    12 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
