LWK Kitchens South Africa is a newly developed and direct extension of a very prestigious and well-established London kitchen company, LWK Kitchens London. We supply beautiful modern kitchens from Häcker Kitchens, a global German brand with whom we have exclusive import rights into South Africa. Our intimate partnership with Häcker Kitchens combined with our strong internal support systems secure our place as South African frontrunners, and specialists in the design, supply and installation of luxurious German-made kitchens.We will only exhibit the best kitchen products representative of quality, value for money, and an awareness of environmental sustainability. At the same time our first-class design concepts (including outdoor kitchen design) prove breath-taking and inspiring, whilst also ergonomically practical.