LWK Kitchens SA
Kitchen Manufacturers in Johannesburg
Reviews (2)
    Wood Kitchens
    Ceramic Kitchens
    Stone & Concrete Kitchens
    Traditional & Country Kitchens
    Handleless Kitchens

    LWK Kitchens South Africa is a newly developed and direct extension of a very prestigious and well-established London kitchen company, LWK Kitchens London. We supply beautiful modern kitchens from Häcker Kitchens, a global German brand with whom we have exclusive import rights into South Africa.  Our intimate partnership with Häcker Kitchens combined with our strong internal support systems secure our place as South African frontrunners, and specialists in the design, supply and installation of luxurious German-made kitchens.We will only exhibit the best kitchen products representative of quality, value for money, and an awareness of environmental sustainability. At the same time our first-class design concepts (including outdoor kitchen design) prove breath-taking and inspiring, whilst also ergonomically practical.

    Services
    • Kitchen Design
    • Kitchen Supply
    • Kitchen Installation
    • Kitchen Specialists
    • Imported Kitchens
    Service areas
    • Sandown
    • Sandton
    • Bryanston
    • Johannesburg
    • Cape Town
    • Durban
    • Pretoria
    • Bloemfontein
    • South Africa
    Address
    Unit 1/2 (Rooftop), 3 Desmond Str, Kramerville
    2090 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-115867500 www.lwk-home.co.za
    Legal disclosure


    Reviews

    Ruhani Moosa
    almost 2 years ago
    Markus van Tonder
    over 2 years ago
