De Witt Bathrooms
Bathroom Designers in Pretoria, South Africa
Reviews (2)
    Client Van de Venter - Complete Bathroom Makeover and Renovation

    Hi there. We pride ourselves in being a small concern, operating from Moreleta Park, Pretoria, and we specialize in Bathroom Renovations only. Since we only do bathroom renovations, we have tremendous pride in what we do, because simply put, we do it good, in fact, when it comes to renovating YOUR Bathroom, we are the BEST!

    Services
    • Bathroom Renovations
    • Bathroom Remodelling
    • Bathroom Designs
    • Bathroom Renovation Company
    • Bathroom Renovation and Remodeling in my area
    • Bathroom Make-over
    Service areas
    • Pretoria Gauteng
    • Mbombela Low veld
    • Cape Town Western Cape
    • Pretoria
    • South Africa
    Address
    592 Grafiet Street, Elarduspark
    0181 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-120040040 www.dewittbathrooms.co.za

    Reviews

    Karina Mentz
    I live in Sterrewag, Pretoria and would like to give De Witt Bathrooms a 5 star review. I found De Witt Bathrooms with a Google search and was impressed to see them appear right at the top of the search. I selected their weblink and was taken to their beautiful website with alot of information that I needed. I especially liked the blogs where I found interesting and very useful information for my renovation project. It was very easy to fill out the ‘Request a quote’ form online, and I submitted it immediately. Within an hour Riaan de Witt (owner) contacted me and we set a date for him to visit my house to get the quote done. I was impressed with Riaan’s knowledge and professionalism from the start. There was no doubt in my mind that the renovation of my two bathrooms were in good hands as I accepted the quote immediately after receiving it. What also impressed me and set my mind at ease was that Riaan accompanied me to Tile Africa in Garsfontein and Italtile in Menlyn to assist me with the purchase of all the products needed for the renovation. He set aside the whole day to assist me with selecting the perfect tiles, taps, Giberet toilets, etc. I gave Riaan free rein with the project as I trusted his judgement with his 20 years experience and he definitely did not disappoint. I was very impressed with the end product and will definitely recommend them for any bathroom renovation project. Riaan and his whole team are honest and very reliable and they will make sure everything is done to perfection.
    10 days ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Riaan De Witt Riaan De Witt
    The BEST Bathroom Renovation company in South Africa by far! Truly the best. Well done De Witt Batbrooms. www.dewittbathrooms.co.za
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2020
