UBIK Home
Furniture & Accessories in Midrand
    UBIK Home is a furniture retailer that provides homeowners with a versatile range of modern, quality furniture in South Africa, online and in-store. Our commitment to providing best-in-quality service to our clients is key to our effective business practices and principles.

    Our online furniture catalogue features home and lifestyle products for sustainably conscious buyers looking to transform their living spaces into a unique fusion of art and comfort.

    Services
    • Modern Designer Furniture
    • Bedroom Furniture
    • Dining Room Furniture
    • Living Room Furniture
    Service areas
    South Africa and Midrand
    Address
    98 Richards Street, Unit 14 Hambleton Park
    1684 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-118050793 ubikhome.co.za
