Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
House Plans SA
Architects in Meyersdal
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Dreams Do Come True, House Plans SA House Plans SA Single family home Concrete Green
    Dreams Do Come True

    With over three decades of professional experience and service in the field of architecture and interior design, House Plans SA takes great pride in catering to our client’s unique requirements while designing beautiful yet practical spaces to fit any lifestyle.

    As Specialists in Architecture, Interior Design and Corporate Environments;

    House Plans SA impressive portfolio and areas of creative expertise includes: luxurious homes, office and retail environments. Each project is custom designed to the client’s personal preference and project needs.

    House Plans SA is based in Meyersdal, South Africa and is a vibrant firm of Architects, Designers and Technicians under the leading and watchful eye of registered and experienced Architect, Johan Du Plooy.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • lifestyle design
    • Renovations
    • Residential & Commercial
    • New Builds
    • Corporate Developments
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Gauteng
    • and All South Africa
    • Alberton
    • Meyersdal
    Address
    Corner Hennie Alberts &, Rae Frankel St
    1448 Meyersdal
    South Africa
    +27-116646950 www.houseplanssa.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    With over three decades of professional experience and service in the field of architecture and interior design, House Plans SA takes great pride in catering to our client’s unique requirements while designing beautiful yet practical spaces to fit any lifestyle.

    As Specialists in Architecture, Interior Design and Corporate Environments;

    House Plans SA impressive portfolio and areas of creative expertise includes: luxurious homes, office and retail environments. Each project is custom designed to the client’s personal preference and project needs.

    House Plans SA is based in Meyersdal, South Africa and is a vibrant firm of Architects, Designers and Technicians under the leading and watchful eye of registered and experienced Architect, Johan Du Plooy.

    Reviews

    Andry Brenkman
    about 1 year ago
    DD C6969
    Stunning Home by House Plans SA
    about 3 years ago
    Mining World Investments
    Very good expierence
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element