Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vishay Interiors
Interior Architects in Cape Town
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Platekloof Glen, Vishay Interiors Vishay Interiors Modern bathroom
    Platekloof Glen, Vishay Interiors Vishay Interiors Modern bathroom
    Platekloof Glen
    Sea Point, Vishay Interiors Vishay Interiors Small bedroom Black
    Sea Point, Vishay Interiors Vishay Interiors Built-in kitchens Marble Black
    Sea Point, Vishay Interiors Vishay Interiors Modern kitchen
    +5
    Sea Point

    Vishay Interiors has a passion for creating personalized spaces. We design and optimize living areas according to each individual client’s needs and specifications. Our renovated spaces are designed and built to capture the spirit of “home” and what exactly that means to the client.

    Building & Renovations

    We pride ourselves in offering high-quality and full-board building and renovation services. Whether it is creating a brand new space from scratch or simply the refurbishment and renovation of a current space, Vishay Interiors has extensive experience in a wide variety of building and renovation projects. We are building and renovation specialists who focus on customer care.

    Services
    Kitchen renovations, Bathroom Renovations, and Dental Surgeries
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219768264 vishayinteriors.co.za
      Add SEO element