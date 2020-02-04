Your dream home become a reality when you trust our experienced team, from complete renovations, remodelling, painting, tiling, built in cupboards we deliver a perfect job. The company is a one stop construction company for various needs of clients in the construction industry
- Services
- Renovations
- alterations
- Painting
- Tilling
- Waterproofing
- boundary walls
- Plastering
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and South Africa
- Company awards
- #25 Most Popular Home Improvement Specialist in Randburg CBD- 2018
- Address
-
169 John Adamson Street
2129 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-825150020 www.mikesbuilding.co.za