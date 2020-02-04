Your browser is out-of-date.

Mike&#39;s Building Projects &amp; Maintenance Pty Ltd
Restoration & Renovation in Johannesburg, South Africa
    Renovation, Painting and Fixing the Ceiling

    Your dream home become a reality when you trust our experienced team, from complete renovations, remodelling, painting, tiling, built in cupboards we deliver a perfect job. The company is a one stop construction company for various needs of clients in the construction industry

    Services
    • Renovations
    • alterations
    • Painting
    • Tilling
    • Waterproofing
    • boundary walls
    • Plastering
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Company awards
    #25 Most Popular Home Improvement Specialist in Randburg CBD- 2018
    Address
    169 John Adamson Street
    2129 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-825150020 www.mikesbuilding.co.za
