Create Accommodation
Home Builders in Harare
    • TO BUILD FOR PEOPLE IN THE DIASPORA AND LOCAL ONES WHO HAVE STANDS THAT ARE LEGAL

    WE BUILD AND MONITOR YOUR PROPERTY AT EACH BUILDING STAGE OF YOUR PROPERTY TILL ITS FINISHED.FOR EXAMPLE, YOU WANT TO build a BOY-SKY, WE QUOTE FOR YOU INCLUDING LABOUR COSTS AND TRANSPORT COSTS for each stage. Labour costs will include sourcing for you quality and affordable material as well contracting best builders in your area of spec. Affordable transport cost will be quoted. Once all this is done we agree and sign documents with terms and conditions and a date will be advised depending on payments.  All the money is quoted and updated to you.

    Contact us on 0775856374/visit our website on www.createaccommodation.co.zw to find

    out more.   

    Services
    Rental and Building homes
    Service areas
    Zimbabwe and Harare
    Address
    0775856374
    263 Harare
    South Africa
    +263-775856374 www.createacccommodation.co.zw
