Why Choose Handy Hands?We have reliable, hard-working teamsTeam’s are trained and new methods are researched.Team leaders provide the option to purchase materials on client’s behalf OR clients have the option of providing materials (quote will be altered accordingly).Our teams are MIE (criminal check record) vetted.We operate in and around Cape Town.No job is too small, you tell us what you need!Our team leaders make sure they are on site to check and guide the team.Regular communication to clients to update them on progress.