Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Handy Hands Cape Town
Carpenters in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Handyman
  • Carpentry
  • Painting
  • woodwork
  • waterproofing
  • renovations
Price/hr: R490
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Why Choose Handy Hands?We have reliable, hard-working teamsTeam’s are trained and new methods are researched.Team leaders provide the option to purchase materials on client’s behalf OR clients have the option of providing materials (quote will be altered accordingly).Our teams are MIE (criminal check record) vetted.We operate in and around Cape Town.No job is too small, you tell us what you need!Our team leaders make sure they are on site to check and guide the team.Regular communication to clients to update them on progress.

    Service areas
    Cape Town and surrounds
    Address
    River street
    7001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-842112184 handy-hands.co.za
      Add SEO element