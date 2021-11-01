ANARCHI CONSULTING (Pty) Ltd. was established in 2015 to provide consulting services and business support services in the Built Environment.

To practice in the Architecture and Urban Design sector as a consulting entity that facilitates businesses and individuals moving forward, by focusing on their core business, while we provide world class services to them through design, documentation, processes, systems, planning and implementation. We apply best practices and also employ bench-marking, to bring you cost-effective solutions. We take global concepts and apply Globalization.







