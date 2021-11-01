ANARCHI CONSULTING (Pty) Ltd. was established in 2015 to provide consulting services and business support services in the Built Environment.
To practice in the Architecture and Urban Design sector as a consulting entity that facilitates businesses and individuals moving forward, by focusing on their core business, while we provide world class services to them through design, documentation, processes, systems, planning and implementation. We apply best practices and also employ bench-marking, to bring you cost-effective solutions. We take global concepts and apply Globalization.
- Building Condition Audits
- Tenant Co-ordination & tenant fit-out
- Facilities Management
- Architecture & Space planning
- Project Management
- Green Building Advisory Services
- South Africa and Kuwait
- ACHIEVEMENTS
- 2021 BIM Co-ordinator Mentor Programme
- 2020 SAIA Member
- 2019 CIFA Member Registration M-N 005
- 2018 SACAP Registration CSAT51769178
- 2017 B-Tech : Architectural Technology, CPUT
- 2016 N.Diploma: Architectural Technology, CPUT
- 2015 American Institute of Architects Convention, Atlanta, GA
- 2014 UIA Conference, Durban, RSA
- 2014 Department Ambassador
- 2013 Most Improved ECP Student CPUT
- 2011 Network + Certificate
- 2008 ARTSCAPE Performance Poetry
- 2006 First Aid Course
- 2004 Speed and Accuracy Training
- 2001 SANTAM Computer Course
- 2000 Student Representative Council
- 1999 UCT Mathematics Competition
10 Kapama Close, Clara Anna Fontein, Durbanville
7550 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-712243713 www.anarchi-consulting.co.za