Building Project X (Pty) Ltd.
Home Builders in Pretoria, South Africa
    • Modern House Silverlakes and surrounding area, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Modern kitchen
    Modern House Silverlakes and surrounding area, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Modern kitchen
    Modern House Silverlakes and surrounding area, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Modern Garden
    +16
    Modern House Silverlakes and surrounding area
    Waverley Renovation Project, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd.
    Waverley Renovation Project, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd.
    Waverley Renovation Project, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd.
    +12
    Waverley Renovation Project
    Modern House, Silverlakes area, Pretoria, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Passive house
    Modern House, Silverlakes area, Pretoria, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Built-in kitchens White
    Modern House, Silverlakes area, Pretoria, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Built-in kitchens
    +3
    Modern House, Silverlakes area, Pretoria
    American Colonial House in Rietvlei, Centurion, Pretoria, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Built-in kitchens White
    American Colonial House in Rietvlei, Centurion, Pretoria, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Built-in kitchens Quartz White
    American Colonial House in Rietvlei, Centurion, Pretoria, Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Building Project X (Pty) Ltd. Built-in kitchens Grey
    +4
    American Colonial House in Rietvlei, Centurion, Pretoria
    Building Project X or in short BPX develops properties, does construction work and handles renovation projects throughout greater Pretoria (Tshwane) area, including Centurion. We specialise in property development for new residential homes ‘Turnkey homes’ OR renovation of existing homes. Turnkey home means you walk in and start living, no painting, no construction, no renovation.
    Service areas
    Pretoria and South Africa;
    Address
    Waverley
    0186 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-832859274 www.bpxbuild.com
