Falcon Interiors—Decor &amp; Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
    • Interior Decor and Design with a difference.

    Falcon Interiors will provide you with a customized design that suite your lifestyle. Are you single? Do you have kids? Are you sharing your home with pets? We will give you the style you love at an affordable price.

    Freedom through Creativity!

    Services
    • Interior decoration
    • Interior design
    • renovations
    • kitchen design
    • bathroom design
    • patio design
    • commercial interior design
    • kids rooms
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    14B Jenny Lane
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-797654687 falconinteriors.co.za
