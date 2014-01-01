Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lovilee Blog
Media & Bloggers in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • How To Make A DIY Vintage Accordion Wall Rack, Lovilee Blog Lovilee Blog Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Wood
    How To Make A DIY Vintage Accordion Wall Rack, Lovilee Blog Lovilee Blog Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Wood
    How To Make A DIY Vintage Accordion Wall Rack, Lovilee Blog Lovilee Blog Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Wood
    How To Make A DIY Vintage Accordion Wall Rack

    The lovilee blog is an multi-award winning blog filled with wedding inspiration, DIY tutorials, printables, home decor ideas and pretty parties. We also offer a lifestyle section and provide profile and expert advice articles on a regular basis. The blog is the creative outlet of Karen Kelly (kaRi), wifey and mommy by day and creative blogger by night.

    You can also subscribe to receive all our inspo in email straight to your inbox! Subscribe here: http://bit.ly/2vBHpzn

    Services
    Blogging and content creation
    Service areas
    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Company awards
    • The lovilee blog was awarded the title of ‘Top Wedding Blog 2015 (Peers choice)’ at the TopVendor Wedding awards.
    • Awarded ‘Best Lifestyle Blog 2015’ at the African Blogger Awards.
    • Lovilee was awarded the title of ‘Top Wedding Blog 2014 (Overall)’ at the TopVendor Wedding awards.
    • Finalist in the Wedding Friends Styled shoots 2014.
    Address
    2195 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-783988028 www.lovilee.co.za
      Add SEO element