Matwal Tar Surfacing Roodepoort - Asphalt Contractor in Roodepoort. Tar Paving - Add value to your property by tarring. We are experienced in tarring (Asphalt) Industrial and domestic residential properties, parking areas, pothole repairs as well as speed bump installation. We are able to tar, resurface and repair tarred areas. Contact us for a free quote and measurements. Our Services We offer the following tarring services: Pothole repairs Residential parking and driveways Hotel Parking lot Industrial parking tar/asphalt surfacing tarring a driveway re tarring driveway liquid tar for driveways tar services tar paved roadway tar surfacing prices tar surfacing near me tar driveways cost driveway tarring Speed bump installation Commercial Driveways Have your driveway or parking area tarred? A brand name new tarred commercial driveway can enhance the worth and appearance of your home. Our customers can feel guaranteed that any task we complete will be finished to their specifications. Domestic Driveways Having your driveway tarred will not just increase the worth of your home it will likewise produce a great first impression of your home. There are numerous elements to think about when tarring your driveway, such as the slope of the driveway, rainwater runoff, thickness, and what the base consists of. Any task we do for our clients is guaranteed to be a job well done. Parking locations Our skilled labor force can handle tarred parking lots, for a range of business whether big or little, and you can rest guaranteed that it will look expert once we are done. Our team can not just tar a new parking lot however can also resurface an existing parking lot. Pothole repair work Pits need to be fixed routinely, if left it results in more damage which would then be pricey. Our group can take care of tarring pothole repairs and cracks with ease, we only use high quality products. Speed bump setup Not only do we tar driveways we likewise set up speed bumps, there are some locations that require a speed bump to lower traffic speed. Speed bumps are typically installed near healthcare facilities, schools, and shopping center.

1725 Johannesburg

South Africa

+27-780378998 www.matwal.co.za