Juan Pretorius Architecture PTY LTD
Architects in Port Alfred
Reviews (3)
    House Voet

    Architecture. The age old question whether it is art or science. Can it not be both? Absolutely, and this is not the only thing that Architecture is about.

    Architecture is omnipresent. We encounter and interact with it daily.

    Architecture is intimate, visual, warm, inviting and all encompassing. It is first love.

    That initial cheeky smile. The warm cosy blanket. Its about relationships.

    Relationships between landscape and structure as well as the structure and those

    that inhabit it. Architecture in its utmost basic form is space divided.

    It is however the process that one follows to achieve the divided space that

    matters. Whether it's the juxtaposed master suite with panoramic views

    right on our doorstep or the 700 square meter industrial working kitchen in

    Zambia. Here we create architecture. 

    Our dynamic design office based in the small coastal town of Port Alfred offers so much

    more than just pen to paper. As Architecture molds the relationship between the

    landscape and the structure so we mold the relationship between our clients and

    their happy place.   

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Plan Submission
    • Project Supervision
    Service areas
    Port Alfred
    Address
    Shop 1, 16 Wharf Street, Wharf Street Trading Post
    6170 Port Alfred
    South Africa
    +27-873504023 www.jparchitecture.co.za

    Reviews

    Tony King
    Unreachable. Thank you for the quick response and contact..
    2 months ago
    juan nortje
    over 3 years ago
    Morné Pretorius
    over 4 years ago
