OKHA is a Cape Town based interior design studio. We are creators of progressive, elegant furniture and lighting, as well as artisanal objects and contemporary floor art. Our design is inspired by an enquiring contemporary aesthetic and timeless classicism, with a deep respect for natural materials and traditional craftsmanship. We aim to be at the forefront of discerning modern living, and offer a fully comprehensive and bespoke interior design service.
- Services
- Bespoke Furniture Manufacturing
- Interior Decor
- Accesories
- Service areas
- Local and Internationally
- Cape Town
- Address
-
109 Hatfield Street, Gardens
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-780999691 www.okha.com