OKHA Interiors Pty Ltd
Designers in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
    • OKHA is a Cape Town based interior design studio. We are creators of progressive, elegant furniture and lighting, as well as artisanal objects and contemporary floor art. Our design is inspired by an enquiring contemporary aesthetic and timeless classicism, with a deep respect for natural materials and traditional craftsmanship. We aim to be at the forefront of discerning modern living, and offer a fully comprehensive and bespoke interior design service.

    Services
    • Bespoke Furniture Manufacturing
    • Interior Decor
    • Accesories
    Service areas
    • Local and Internationally
    • Cape Town
    Address
    109 Hatfield Street, Gardens
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-780999691 www.okha.com

    Reviews

    THOMAS Hinde
    over 4 years ago
    Anastassia Meeran
    Global South African design
    over 3 years ago
    Chris Pichon
    Amazing experience and even better service
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
