Metaform Architects has been created to address the current radical change in business, lifestyle and ethos. We are focused on leading edge solutions for the creation of space for progressive organisations and individuals in both existing and new accommodation.

Though the company is young, the founding member, Robyn Berzen has experience in the field having practiced for several years in the local and international market. We have extensive experience of all aspects of corporate design, interior fit out and space planning. Upmarket residential projects are undertaken with the same level of care and design ethic. We co-ordinate, through our centralised network of professionals, projects that range from preliminary investigation studies through to the design and construction of buildings. Our solutions respond to our Clients’ specific needs whilst providing the appropriate local context.