Electricians-SA
Electricians in Morningside
Reviews
Services

  • Electrical installations
  • Electrical repais
  • Electrical maintenance
  • faulty lights repairs
  • certificate of compliance
  • electrical rewiring
  • appliance repairs
  • Ceiling fan repairs
  • garage door repairs
  • pool lighting repairs
  • 3 phase circuit repairs
  • transformer repairs

OFFERS

Coc certificate
Availability: Within a week
Johannesburg
R250
Electricians-SA
    Electricians-SA offers experienced and certified electricians in Gauteng. Our electricians have 25 years experience in working as commercial, residential and industrial electricians in and around Johannesburg and Pretoria. Our team of professional electricians are available 24/7 hours of the day for 7 days of the week. Call our friendly team of professional electrical technicians today for all your electrical needs.

    Service areas
    Gauteng and Morningside
    Address
    90 Kelvin Drive
    2057 Morningside
    South Africa
    +27-659030498 electricians-sa.co.za
