Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Archade Design Studios
Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At Archade Studios we are dedicated to establishing and upholding our reputation of honesty and integrity in all our business relationships.Continuous use of imagination both in problem solving, and artistic expression; with drawing, painting, sculpture and practical study of the arts, technologies and sciences, adding to the richness of their solutions. We take pride in our ability to uphold authentic building traditions and architectural principles without copying superficial styles; thus expressing truth in material and structure.

    Services
    • Architectural professional services
    • Building Design
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    5 Boundary Road, Bridge Place, Century City
    7441 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-712688663 www.archadstudios.com
      Add SEO element