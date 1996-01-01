noh ARCHITECTS is a multi-award winning practice operating in Port Elizabeth since 1996.

noh ARCHITECTS is a generalized practice having cut its teeth on significant local projects including the 2010 World Cup Stadium, The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment complex and the (as yet un-built) Bhisho Office Precinct. They have however become especially known for their work in Green building, Re purposing and Urban Renewal.

noh ARCHITECTS are proud supporters of the work and programmes of the South African Institute of Architects, with both Graham Grant and Tim Hewitt-Coleman having served on its national board and as President of the Eastern Cape chapter.