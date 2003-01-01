CS Design Studio aims to present the client with a unique design experience. I aim to design on multi-functional levels where an object will not only visually enhance the style and discussed objectives, but would also contribute to the atmosphere on a practical level.
My expertise has equipped me to present the client with not only interior design concepts, but also fine arts, graphic design and product design features. This includes anything from wall-paper design to artistic floor features and finishes as well as custom furniture and accessories.
- Services
- graphic design, product design, and interior design
- Service areas
- South Africa and George
- Address
-
Vyfster
6531 George
South Africa
+27-727672093 www.csdesignstudio.co.za
My work has been featured on various media platforms, exhibitions and trade shows since 2003 including featured artist at the Design Indaba, and Top Billing, was a regional finalist at the 20th ABSA L'atelier Awards, and have been featured in various magazines and interviews.
I have participated in various solo and group exhibitions, worked on theatre projects and as graphic designer and product designer. I believe that these skills all contribute to giving the clients a more extensive design experience for their interior requirements.