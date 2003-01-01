CS Design Studio aims to present the client with a unique design experience. I aim to design on multi-functional levels where an object will not only visually enhance the style and discussed objectives, but would also contribute to the atmosphere on a practical level.

My expertise has equipped me to present the client with not only interior design concepts, but also fine arts, graphic design and product design features. This includes anything from wall-paper design to artistic floor features and finishes as well as custom furniture and accessories.