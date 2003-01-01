Your browser is out-of-date.

CS Design Studio
Designers in George
    • CS Design Studio aims to present the client with a unique design experience. I aim to design on multi-functional levels where an object will not only visually enhance the style and discussed objectives, but would also contribute to the atmosphere on a practical level.

    My expertise has equipped me to present the client with not only interior design concepts, but also fine arts, graphic design and product design features. This includes anything from wall-paper design to artistic floor features and finishes as well as custom furniture and accessories.

    Services
    graphic design, product design, and interior design
    Service areas
    South Africa and George
    Address
    Vyfster
    6531 George
    South Africa
    +27-727672093 www.csdesignstudio.co.za
    My work has been featured on various media platforms, exhibitions and trade shows since 2003 including featured artist at the Design Indaba, and Top Billing, was a regional finalist at the 20th ABSA L'atelier Awards, and have been featured in various magazines and interviews.

    I have participated in various solo and group exhibitions, worked on theatre projects and as graphic designer and product designer. I believe that these skills all contribute to giving the clients a more extensive design experience for their interior requirements.

