21Hz (pronounced, twentyone hertz) is the only 100% black female owned creative studio in South Africa that offers a Full Turnkey - Holistic Interior Design service.

What this means is, when it comes to the built-environment, 21HZ is the only company that services a client with the single resolution of realizing nurturing spaces that not only support and promote health and well-being, but to help the occupants to flourish.

This resolution is achieved by applying varied disciplines and platforms like research, technology, and innovative design solutions such as Biophilic Design, sustainable design, universal design, colour design, scent therapy and feng-shui.

Our scope of work spans from Residential design, to hospitality and leisure projects, and have received high recommendations from previous clients, with our impeccable quality and attention to detail being most noted.