Capetv Installations—083 962 0622
Electricians in Cape Town
Services

  • dstv installations
  • dstv services
  • dstv installers
  • dstv repairs
  • dstv accredited installers
  • dstv install

Projects

    DSTV Installers Cape Town – AI Satellite and Cabling is an innovative satellite TV installations, servicing and repair company. We’re in partnership with DSTV, Ellies, Space Television as well as Openview HD and StarSat. The company was started because of the love of signalling technology but also the realisation that clients needed a cost-effective and accountable service provider that offered real solutions and not just quick, costly fixes. We have clients in both the public and private sectors spanning both residential and commercial concerns. Our technicians are accredited DSTV installers, experienced and highly qualified.Why choose us as your preferred DSTV Installers Cape Town?Because you deserve speedy service at a reasonable price by reliable pro’s

    Service areas
    Cape Town Western Cape
    Dstv installations in Cape Town—083 962 0622
    Address
    Cape Town main road
    80000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-839620622 www.capetvinstallations.co.za
