Balaneion specialises in the manufacture of a unique & timeless shower base called the Aqua Slab. It is cast from a composite of resin & minerals which is rock solid. The Aqua Slab is a beautiful accessory in any bathroom which we can be cast to any size, shape & colour. It is only 25mm thick & can be installed flat on the floor, raised on a plinth or dropped into the floor, level with the tiles.

It is perfect for private homes, apartments & hotels.







