Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Balaneion Mineral Cast Products
Bathroom accessories in Knysna
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Balaneion specialises in the manufacture of a unique & timeless shower base called the Aqua Slab. It is cast from a composite of resin & minerals which is rock solid. The Aqua Slab is a beautiful accessory in any bathroom which we can be cast to any size, shape & colour. It is only 25mm thick & can be installed flat on the floor, raised on a plinth or dropped into the floor, level with the tiles.

    It is perfect for private homes, apartments & hotels.



    Service areas
    South Africa and Knysna
    Address
    T1 Hadida Street, Knysna Industrial
    6671 Knysna
    South Africa
    +27-443821344 www.balaneion.co.za
      Add SEO element