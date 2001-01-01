Introduction to Alpha Business Holdings

Alpha Business Holdings was established in March 2007.It was trading

as Cliff’s Business Holdings. It had the construction division named

Cliff’s construction it was in yellow pages and has the Facebook page

Cliff’s Construction & Home Improvements and a technical department

Facebook page Cliff’s Electronics & Security Systems. As it is

required by the law the company registered in 2019.The approved name is

ALPHA VISON BUSINESS HOLDINGS. The registration number is:

2019/038914/07. We operate in Gauteng and surroundings area with offices

situated in the inner-city corner Fox and Von Brandi’s Street. This

Company was formed by the group of youth who worked in different

companies serving senior positions. Our main aim is to take youth from

the streets and empower them with the skills we have, and alleviate

unemployment in our youth. We are a BEE level 3 contributor. Our

construction department has a CIDB grade 1 and we a member of Gauteng

Master of Builders Association. We are an insured company.

What We Offer

Building New Houses

Tiling

Renovations

Additions

Alterations

Partitioning

Painting

Roofing

Water Proofing

Plumbing

Home Improvements

Cleaning











