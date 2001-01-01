Introduction to Alpha Business Holdings
Alpha Business Holdings was established in March 2007.It was trading
as Cliff’s Business Holdings. It had the construction division named
Cliff’s construction it was in yellow pages and has the Facebook page
Cliff’s Construction & Home Improvements and a technical department
Facebook page Cliff’s Electronics & Security Systems. As it is
required by the law the company registered in 2019.The approved name is
ALPHA VISON BUSINESS HOLDINGS. The registration number is:
2019/038914/07. We operate in Gauteng and surroundings area with offices
situated in the inner-city corner Fox and Von Brandi’s Street. This
Company was formed by the group of youth who worked in different
companies serving senior positions. Our main aim is to take youth from
the streets and empower them with the skills we have, and alleviate
unemployment in our youth. We are a BEE level 3 contributor. Our
construction department has a CIDB grade 1 and we a member of Gauteng
Master of Builders Association. We are an insured company.
What We Offer
Building New Houses
Tiling
Renovations
Additions
Alterations
Partitioning
Painting
Roofing
Water Proofing
Plumbing
Home Improvements
Cleaning
- Services
- Service areas
- Address
-
6 Goldreich st ,Hillbrow
2001 Jhb
South Africa
+27-659228637 www.alphavisionbusiness.co.za
