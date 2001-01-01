Your browser is out-of-date.

Alpha Vision Business Holdings
Restoration & Renovation in Jhb
Reviews (2)
    • Introduction to Alpha Business Holdings

    Alpha Business Holdings was established in March 2007.It was trading

    as Cliff’s Business Holdings. It had the construction division named

    Cliff’s construction it was in yellow pages and has the Facebook page

    Cliff’s Construction & Home Improvements and a technical department

    Facebook page Cliff’s Electronics & Security Systems. As it is

    required by the law the company registered in 2019.The approved name is

    ALPHA VISON BUSINESS HOLDINGS. The registration number is:

    2019/038914/07. We operate in Gauteng and surroundings area with offices

    situated in the inner-city corner Fox and Von Brandi’s Street. This

    Company was formed by the group of youth who worked in different

    companies serving senior positions. Our main aim is to take youth from

    the streets and empower them with the skills we have, and alleviate

    unemployment in our youth. We are a BEE level 3 contributor. Our

    construction department has a CIDB grade 1 and we a member of Gauteng

    Master of Builders Association. We are an insured company.

    What We Offer

    Building New Houses

    Tiling

    Renovations

    Additions

    Alterations

    Partitioning

    Painting

    Roofing

    Water Proofing

    Plumbing

    Home Improvements

    Cleaning




    Services
    • constrcuction services
    • cleaning services
    • security guarding and techinical support
    Service areas
    johannesburg and jhb
    Company awards
    cidb
    Address
    6 Goldreich st ,Hillbrow
    2001 Jhb
    South Africa
    +27-659228637 www.alphavisionbusiness.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    cidd

    Reviews

    mbhekeni ngomane
    about 1 year ago
    Bryan Mazibuko
    almost 2 years ago
