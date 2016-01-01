We are a tile importer and manufacturer company based in Epping, Cape Town. We have the greaset most affordable tile in Southern Africa. Our tile ranges from Natural stone tiles, like Marble tiles, Granite tiles, Travertine Tiles, We manufacture our brick cladding tiles and brick tiles, we manufacutre the klompie brick tiles. We are operating since 2016 and we have been suppling tiles all over South Africa and the whole world.