Persian Tiles
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Cape Town
    • Golden marble Riven, Golden marble riven is a cream background marble with beautiful golden rustic colour in it., Persian Tiles Persian Tiles Modern dining room Stone Beige
    Opal Limestone, Opal Limestone with a Grey undertone would look so great in your home., Persian Tiles Persian Tiles
    African Grey slate tiles. Persian Tile has this amazing grey Slate product with a beautiful Natural finish., Persian Tiles Persian Tiles Modern bathroom Tiles Black
    African Grey Crazy Paving (Flagstone), Persian Tiles Persian Tiles Front yard Stone Grey
    Marble Tiles, Pearl Emperador Marble Polished, Persian Tiles Persian Tiles Modern bathroom Tiles Beige
    Marble Tiles, Pearl Emperador Marble Polished, Persian Tiles Persian Tiles Modern bathroom
    Misty Grey Granite, Misty Grey Granite is a speckled granite tiles that has very fine grain in it, as a result it make very soft on eyes., Persian Tiles Persian Tiles Modern dining room Tiles Grey
    Misty Grey Granite, Misty Grey Granite is a speckled granite tiles that has very fine grain in it, as a result it make very soft on eyes., Persian Tiles Persian Tiles Modern dining room Tiles Grey
    We are a tile importer and manufacturer company based in Epping, Cape Town. We have the greaset most affordable tile in Southern Africa. Our tile ranges from Natural stone tiles, like Marble tiles, Granite tiles, Travertine Tiles, We manufacture our brick cladding tiles and brick tiles, we manufacutre the klompie brick tiles. We are operating since 2016 and we have been suppling tiles all over South Africa and the whole world.

    Services
    • natural stone tiles
    • brick tiles
    • brick cladding
    • marble tile
    • granite tiles
    • decor tiles
    • spanish tiles
    • decorative tiles
    • morocan tiles
    Service areas
    cape town, western cape, and Johannesburg
    Address
    unit 5, 12, Bertie Avenue, Epping 2, Cape Town, South Africa
    7460 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-215342314 www.persiantile.co.za
