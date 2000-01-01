Are you looking for affordable air conditioning to your home or your office? Then you have come to the right place because we are the best in town when it comes to high quality yet affordable air conditioning services. For over 3 decades, we have been servicing the Cape Town area on residential, domestic and commercial Air Conditioning requirements. Our dedication to training our technicians and engineers makes us one of the leading companies in the area today. When working with us, you can expect nothing less than perfection, quality, honest advice and true value for money. We pay attention to the little details to ensure your air conditioner equipment works at optimum efficiency to keep your energy bills low and your climate comfortable.From brand new units through to re-conditioned split systems, we cover all with a strong focus on energy saving and reducing carbon footprint. Reduce your electricity bills and get the comfort you require now by giving our team of experts a call today on 021 300 1816 or visiting us at www.airconditioning-capetown.com. You can contact us and talk to one of our agents and fix an appointment to come check out the variety of things we have to offer at the most affordable rates.