Air Conditioning CapeTown
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Cape Town
    Air Conditioning Cape Town

    Are you looking for affordable air conditioning to your home or your office? Then you have come to the right place because we are the best in town when it comes to high quality yet affordable air conditioning services. For over 3 decades, we have been servicing the Cape Town area on residential, domestic and commercial Air Conditioning requirements. Our dedication to training our technicians and engineers makes us one of the leading companies in the area today. When working with us, you can expect nothing less than perfection, quality, honest advice and true value for money. We pay attention to the little details to ensure your air conditioner equipment works at optimum efficiency to keep your energy bills low and your climate comfortable.From brand new units through to re-conditioned split systems, we cover all with a strong focus on energy saving and reducing carbon footprint. Reduce your electricity bills and get the comfort you require now by giving our team of experts a call today on 021 300 1816 or visiting us at www.airconditioning-capetown.com. You can contact us and talk to one of our agents and fix an appointment to come check out the variety of things we have to offer at the most affordable rates.

    Services
    • Supply & Installation
    • Servicing & Repair
    Service areas
    Cape Town and Western Cape
    Address
    20 Resthaven Dr, Tokai
    7945 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213001816 www.airconditioning-capetown.com

    Reviews

    Nick Harding
    I called the company Chris Hvac to repair a faulty aircon. A technician arrived, spent about half an hour on the premises, did a regas a service and replaced the capacitor. The invoice from a company called AIRSAT for the job eventually arrived and was for ZAR 4050. The capacitor replacement was charged out at ZAR 2850. On enquiry it was established that the cost of the capacitor was ZAR 175 excl. I took issue on the price charged and dealt with a very acrimonious "supervisor" called Arthur who made veiled threats concerning glass houses and then called me a fraud. I then got two other quotes for the same job, one for 1500 and the other for 1600. I was then re invoiced for ZAR 2000 which I paid and made them aware that I would do what i could to ensure that others are not exposed to this blatant over invoicing. This review is part of the process.
    4 months ago
