Dalapros
General Contractors in Johannesburg
    • Bathroom Upgrade

    Team Dalapros brings a myriad of services to customers in Johannesburg. From house painting projects to general repairs, carpentry work and more, our artisans are delighted to provide our customers with the finest services available in the area.

    Services
    • Generator repairs
    • Painters
    • Electricians
    • Plumbers
    • Tilers
    • Bathroom renovations
    • Handyman
    • Home Improvement
    Service areas
    • Northcliff
    • Sandton
    • Roodepoort
    • Randburg
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    28 First Road, Greymont
    2195 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-717937244 www.dalapros.co.za
