Trowel On Textures
Paint & Wall Coverings in Johannesburg
    • Textured Wall Coatings & Paint Manufacturers

    Services
    • Paint Manufacturing
    • Textured Coatings Mnufacturing
    • Stucco
    • Paint and Textured Coatings Application
    Service areas
    Gauteng, South Africa, and Johannesburg
    Address
    16 4th Street, Wynberg
    2090 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-833932000 www.trowelon.co.za
    At Trowel on Textures our aim is to ensure that both our products and the application thereof are of the highest possible standards. We employ trained master applicators to carry out the application of our specialized product. Our factory is situated in Wynberg, Johannesburg and supports local industry by sourcing all our raw materials locally.

      We offer a standard professional advisory service with fully trained staff to all our clients. We are able to formulate and customize products to client’s specification. Which means you get exactly what you're looking for

