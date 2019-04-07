Your browser is out-of-date.

DH Maintenance &amp; Construction
General Contractors in Gauteng
Reviews (3)
    We offer the following services but not limited to : 

    Painting, plastering, rhinoliting, construction, renovations, tiling, laminate flooring, damp proofing, ceilings, roof repairs, plumbing and electrical 

    Services
    • Painting
    • plastering
    • tiling
    • construction
    • waterproofing
    • roof repairs
    • ceilings
    • electrical
    • plumbing
    • bathroom renovation
    • home and office renovation
    • etc
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Company awards
    NHBRC approved
    Address
    451 Fir Ave, Ferndale, Randburg
    2194 Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-824373231 www.dhmc.co.za

    Reviews

    Ziyanda Zodwa
    Friendly staff
    8 months ago
    Tshepo
    almost 2 years ago
    Ilse Fouche
    over 2 years ago
