Experience at Aluminium Manufacturing & Installation.

Choose AluEuro for your aluminium windows & doors. Our Aluminium Products are manufactured to the highest standard and provide smooth functionality as well as aesthetic appeal. We manufacture all our products and are therefore able to offer competitive pricing, without compromise in quality.

Window Types Available:

Side-hung / Top-hung / Horizontal-sliding / Arched / Butt-jointed / Tilt & Turn aluminium windows.

Our aluminium windows offer security and safety.

The aluminium framing of our windows combines lightness and durability, which provides you with a degree of security. Some standard features in our aluminium windows are a cam catch and finger-grip groove to provide better security and weather protection.

Moreover, our aluminium windows come with their own security features, depending on the type of window, and provide slim sight lines, great strength, resistance to weather elements; thus, it is not likely to rot or warp, and it's hard surface resists weathering and denting.

Aluminium also has a high ratio of strength-to-weight that can be formed easily into many configurations and shapes. Thus, aluminium remains the preferred commercial and residential framing material.

We can say that our aluminium windows & doors are more than just standard.

They offer maximum functionality, aesthetic quality, durability, privacy, security, and affordability.

When you consider buying aluminium doors, the first things you consider are functionality, beauty, safety, and security.

You can be sure of getting those qualities when you purchase from us.

We offer the best in quality hinged and sliding aluminium door systems.