Plumber George
Other Businesses in George
Projects

    Your plumbers in George is a professional plumbing company who specialize in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing needs.

    Our specialties include advanced leak detection, blocked drains, plumbing maintenance, geyser installation and geyser repair as well as any emergency plumber needs that may arise.

    We are professional, courteous and also very well priced.

    No task is too big or too small. We serve our customers with a smile and your satisfaction is our goal.

    We have faced many different plumbing challenges and always delivered superior solutions that will last.

    We are eager and ready to show you what we can do for you.

    Call Plumber George today and experience exceptional service delivery.

    Services
    • Plumbing Maintenance
    • Geyser Installation
    • Geyser Repair
    • Emergency Plumbing
    • 24 Hour Plumbing
    • 24 7 Plumber
    • leak detection
    • Blocked Drains
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    George
    Address
    17 Creighton St, Dormehls Drift
    6529 George
    South Africa
    +27-872503204 plumbergeorge.co.za
