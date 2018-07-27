Your browser is out-of-date.

Br and Ru Projects
Building cleaning in Randburg
    We are a fully registered construction company that does building, plastering, tiling , painting, waterproofing and other construction works. We give you quality and guaranteed great workmanship and make sure we leave you statsfied with the services we have provided you with. We are nhbrc registered 

    Services
    • B
    • Building
    • plastering
    • painting
    • waterproofing
    • tiling etc
    Service areas
    • Johanessburg north and west rand area
    • Randburg
    Company awards
    Only recommendations
    Address
    2698 Botswana street Cosmo city ext 2
    2188 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-840480185 www.brnruprojects.co.za
