We are a fully registered construction company that does building, plastering, tiling , painting, waterproofing and other construction works. We give you quality and guaranteed great workmanship and make sure we leave you statsfied with the services we have provided you with. We are nhbrc registered
- Services
- B
- Building
- plastering
- painting
- waterproofing
- tiling etc
- Service areas
- Johanessburg north and west rand area
- Randburg
- Company awards
- Only recommendations
- Address
-
2698 Botswana street Cosmo city ext 2
2188 Randburg
South Africa
+27-840480185 www.brnruprojects.co.za