Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PepperBosch Construction
Restoration & Renovation in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    You visualize it! We build it!

    We are a passionate and professional construction company based in Cape Town, South Africa. We specialize in both residential and commercial aspects of construction. We pride our selves on being able to work with our clients to make sure they get exactly the finish they are looking for. We work to stringent timelines and deliver every time a superior finish leaving our clients with confidence and a smile on their face when we leave.

    Services
    • renovations
    • kitchens
    • spec housing
    • plumbing
    • electrical
    • paving
    • painting
    • tiling
    • plot to plan
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Southern Africa and Cape Town
    Address
    30 Libertas Avenue TableView
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-760880561 www.boschconstruction.com
      Add SEO element