Durban Paving &amp; Tarring
Paving in Durban
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • Paving Project, Durban, Durban Paving & Tarring Durban Paving & Tarring Modern Garden Concrete
    Paving Project, Durban

    DURBAN PAVING & TARRING | Expert Civil Engineering Contractors

    With over 40 years experience in residential, commercial and industrial
    civil engineering projects, we are your expert company for all aspects of paving, tarring and civil engineering construction work.

    Our service area includes but is not limited to Durban, Durban North, Umhlanga, Ballito, Pinetown, Westville, Hillcrest & beyond.

    Services
    • driveway tarring
    • paving
    • civil engineering
    • concrete driveways
    • retaining walls
    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Durban North
    • Umhlanga
    • Ballito
    • Pinetown
    • Westville
    • Hillcrest
    Address
    89 Helen Joseph Rd, Bulwer
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-768819575 www.pavingtarringdurban.co.za

    Reviews

    Frank Bezels
    about 1 year ago
    Yunus ERDEM
    over 1 year ago
