TAPS Tile Cutting Studio
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Cape Town
    We cut, chamfer, bevel, mitre. bullnose and polish all sorts of tiles: ceramic, porcelain, marble, slate, granite, cement, etc.

    We also score, drill holes, cut shapes, make mosaics, vent tiles, and more.

    Our service is precise, prompt and professional

    We save you time, hassle and money.

    Services
    • Tile cutting
    • Chamfering
    • Beveling
    • Bullnosing
    • Drilling holes
    • Making mosaics
    • Mitring
    Service areas
    Greater Cape Town
    Company awards
    Cape Talk Small Business Finalist
    Address
    422 Main Road, Wynberg
    7806 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-217612337 www.tapstilecuttingstudio.co.za
    Reviews

    bibi pat
    They were absolutely amazing. I called in on a Saturday they accommodate me I needed two tiles cut in strip immediately.Steve and Nono were just wonderful they absolutely made my day . Highly recommend amazing service and professionalism. Thanks
    about 2 months ago
    Sharry Brown
    We're. Abrubt and did not cut our order until I told to refund my money and I will go somewhere else
    6 months ago
    Janine Sullivan
    Great experience. Friendly and helpful.
    5 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
