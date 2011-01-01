Your browser is out-of-date.

Tectonic Design
Architects in Johannesburg
    TDA is a young architectural practice based in Johannesburg established by highly motivated individuals Faisal Osman and Yassar Adam with the aim of providing innovative, imaginative and contemporary architectural design solutions. Faisal and Yassar have been in practice together, albeit partime, since 2011. With a combined architectural experience of over 22 years their practice strives to satisfy it’s clients requirements, taking projects from concept through construction and to hand over.

    Services
    • Architectural Services
    • Construction
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    Gauteng Province and Johannesburg
    Address
    71 11th Avenue, Highlands North
    2192 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-829001101
