TDA is a young architectural practice based in Johannesburg established by highly motivated individuals Faisal Osman and Yassar Adam with the aim of providing innovative, imaginative and contemporary architectural design solutions. Faisal and Yassar have been in practice together, albeit partime, since 2011. With a combined architectural experience of over 22 years their practice strives to satisfy it’s clients requirements, taking projects from concept through construction and to hand over.