Ndv Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
    House at Scrooby

    We specialize in full interior design services, including custom furniture, art procurement and installation, and lighting. Ndv Studio stands for what you believe in, who you are. Our aim is to help our clients tell their story bring out their personalities through design and art. We believe in creating spaces that not only our clients will enjoy but relate too.

    Services
    • interior decorating
    • Home Staging
    • commercial designs
    • floor planning
    • furniture manufacturing
    • 3D Designs
    • Curtains
    • Cushions
    • Lighting
    • Home Styling
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Interior Design and Johannesburg
    Address
    135 Webber Road
    1401 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-725968932 www.ndvstudio.co.za
