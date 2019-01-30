We specialize in full interior design services, including custom furniture, art procurement and installation, and lighting. Bazzi designs stands for what you believe in, who you are. Our aim is to help our clients tell their story bring out their personalities through design and art. We believe in creating spaces that not only our clients will enjoy but relate too.
- Services
- Floor Planning
- interior decorating
- Home Staging
- kitchen and bathroom designs
- commercial designs
- Service areas
- Interior Design and Johannesburg
- Address
-
169 Jacoba Road
1401 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-725968932 www.bazzidesigns.co.za