We are a Cape Town based company that offers a specialist service to the design industry and the public. We source and import high-quality hand made traditional and contemporary area rugs by collaborating with local and international rug manufacturers to ensure the best quality options for our clients.Need help deciding which style or colour rug to purchase? We will assist.

View our rugs online and select your choice to be delivered on approval or brief us on your requirements and request a home, office or on-site presentation at your convenience. Each rug is completely unique. We ensure elegant styles, luxurious comfort with the essence of rural craftsmanship.

We also offer a Bespoke Service. We give expert advice, present yarn options and assist in selecting the colour choice available from our colour library to best suite your home. Select one of our bespoke designs or supply us with your own design for a quotation. All our rugs are hand made from the best quality natural fibers. Projects includes hotel, corporate, retail & residential.

We Import & Export Worldwide. Free shipping.