Welcome to Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards featuring innovative and modern kitchen cabinets in the Johannesburg area. Our vast array of kitchens feature customizable design solutions that offer unlimited colour options, and a wide variety of finishes to choose from. Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards luxury kitchen systems are brilliantly developed, manufactured, and constructed through industry leading quality control standards, and to your unique specifications at affordable prices.
- Services
- kitchen cupboards, kitchen renovations, and built in cupboards
- Service areas
- Boksburg and Gauteng
- Address
-
Unit 2, N12 Airport Industrial Park, Dr. Vosloo Rd, Bartlett
1459 Boksburg
South Africa
+27-727076790 www.gautengkitchencupboards.co.za