Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Boksburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards, Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards
    Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards, Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards
    Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards, Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards
    +4
    Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards

    Welcome to Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards featuring innovative and modern kitchen cabinets in the Johannesburg area. Our vast array of kitchens feature customizable design solutions that offer unlimited colour options, and a wide variety of finishes to choose from. Gauteng Kitchen Cupboards luxury kitchen systems are brilliantly developed, manufactured, and constructed through industry leading quality control standards, and to your unique specifications at affordable prices.

    Services
    kitchen cupboards, kitchen renovations, and built in cupboards
    Service areas
    Boksburg and Gauteng
    Address
    Unit 2, N12 Airport Industrial Park, Dr. Vosloo Rd, Bartlett
    1459 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-727076790 www.gautengkitchencupboards.co.za

    Reviews

    Julian Venter
    Excellent service and after sales!
    almost 3 years ago
      Add SEO element