Here &amp; Elsewhere
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
    • With you we create spaces that inspire beauty, abundance and comfort. 

    We offer comprehensive design services including space planning, bespoke furniture design and manufacture, reupholster services, kitchen & bathroom design, curtains and blinds. Our collections are crafted here in South Africa supporting the local industry.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • Concept design
    • Space Planning
    • Project Management
    • Bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    Shop LM10, Hyde Park Corner, Cnr Jan Smuts Ave & William Nicol Drive
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-113276565 www.hereandelsewhere.co.za
