SERVICES RENDERED

Prespro Construction is a full-service, “one stop shop”, Design and Build Professional Contractor. We deliver a first class finish to every project with attention to detail. We have the skills and passion to get the job done, Design and building is not a job, at Prespro Construction it is our passion. We set the bar high with every project undertaken, with a true love of what we do to make our Customers’ vision a reality. We provide complete project management and a full turnkey service for any type of construction required. Our experienced team pride themselves on being respectful, highly professional, and efficient and always strive to meet deadlines. Our spirit of transparency builds trust and communication. We are committed to our customers and exceed customer expectations in the finished project and in the service we offer throughout the duration of a project. To achieve superior quality in building and design, we employ Professional, Competent and Motivated personnel, who follow sound procedures and are under constant supervision. ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICES We provide our time tested expert services on:  Architectural designing  Residential  Commercial  Interior design  Installation planning and management  Space planning and office layouts  Project and site management  Feasibility drawings for client approval.  Inspection reports and structural surveys  Site analysis  Auto-CAD generated drawings, to better communicate building design requirements.  Photographic recording  Extensive survey of property  Measuring up of existing buildings.  Measured drawing preparation  Accessibility needs for the handicapped BUILDING CONSTRUCTION & MAINTENANCE SERVICES Services include:  Building on new houses and structures  Extensions and alterations  Additions  Interior & Exterior Painting  Paving  Plumbing  Electrical  Waterproofing  Final Finishes  Rubble Removal