SALT architects
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Winery in Greyton, SALT architects SALT architects Wine cellar
    Winery in Greyton, SALT architects SALT architects Wine cellar
    Winery in Greyton
    5 Fin Whale Way, SALT architects SALT architects Minimalist house
    5 Fin Whale Way, SALT architects SALT architects Minimalist house
    5 Fin Whale Way, SALT architects SALT architects Modern houses
    +3
    5 Fin Whale Way

    We are an optimistic team of architects based in Cape Town delivering innovative design solutions for the physical environment. Aimed toward asking the right questions we are committed to add value and improve lives on projects of any size and complexity.

    Services
    Architecture and architecture
    Service areas
    We are based in Cape Town and are able to provide our service anywhere in South Africa or Namibia
    Address
    Unit 12 Beckham House, Cnr of Kloof and Beckham Street
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-723144820 www.saltarchitects.co.za

    Reviews

    Jayson Philander
    An accomplished team of Architects
    4 months ago
    Johann Nieder-Heitmann
    Amazing team of professionals to work with. Innovative, experienced, and friendly.
    about 1 year ago
    Cape Developments
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
