MMC Construction &
Maintenance specializes in building and construction projects in and around Gauteng. We have predominately serviced the Johannesburg area for 25 years, but have for existing clients gone as far as the coast. Customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone to our growth.
Our range of services include but are not limited to the following:-
Building construction and restorations
Home improvements / re-modelling
Slabs and first floor additions
Kitchen and bathroom renovations
Refurbishments and restorations
Commercial Projects
Specialist Projects
Interior design
Project Management
From ‘concept to completion’ our services ensure your entire renovation, is completed on time, within budget and in line with the most stringent quality standards.
- Service areas
- Gauteng and surrounding areas
- Edenvale
- Address
-
1610 Edenvale
South Africa
+27-604033784 www.mmcconstruction.co.za