MMC Construction
General Contractors in Edenvale
    +27
    Parkhurst

    MMC Construction &

    Maintenance specializes in building and construction projects in and around Gauteng. We have predominately serviced the Johannesburg area for 25 years, but have for existing clients gone as far as the coast. Customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone to our growth.

    Our range of services include but are not limited to the following:-

    Building construction and restorations

    Home improvements / re-modelling

    Slabs and first floor additions

    Kitchen and bathroom renovations

    Refurbishments and restorations

    Commercial Projects

    Specialist Projects

    Interior design

    Project Management

    From ‘concept to completion’ our services ensure your entire renovation, is completed on time, within budget and in line with the most stringent quality standards.

    Services
    • Full turn key construction
    • Building
    • Restorations
    • Re-modelling
    • Kitchen renovations
    • bathroom renovations
    • slabs and first floor additions
    • project management
    • interior design
    • commercial projects
    • specialist projects
    • home improvement
    Service areas
    • Gauteng and surrounding areas
    • Edenvale
    Address
    1610 Edenvale
    South Africa
    +27-604033784 www.mmcconstruction.co.za
