MMC Construction &

Maintenance specializes in building and construction projects in and around Gauteng. We have predominately serviced the Johannesburg area for 25 years, but have for existing clients gone as far as the coast. Customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone to our growth.

Our range of services include but are not limited to the following:-

Building construction and restorations

Home improvements / re-modelling

Slabs and first floor additions

Kitchen and bathroom renovations

Refurbishments and restorations

Commercial Projects

Specialist Projects

Interior design

Project Management

From ‘concept to completion’ our services ensure your entire renovation, is completed on time, within budget and in line with the most stringent quality standards.