    Eco-wall plant supplier and installer for interior and exterior living spaces. Eco-wall plants enhance living spaces to a vibrant natural look and feel, creating healthier living spaces. Together we are creating a more  eco-friendly environment and sustainable future for this planet and its inhabitants.

    Services
    • Consultation; Modular Design / Eco- Wall Plants; Plant Specifications & Supply; Installation & Aftercare Maintenance
    • Architects
    • Interior Designers ; Landscape Designers ; Property Developers ;
    Service areas
    Gauteng ; Cape Town ;
    Address
    21 Debon Dr.
    2191 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-676346504
