MATTWHITE
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
    As specialists in “making space” for people ”to be and become”, we understand the importance of holistic experiences that encapsulate mind(brain), body(senses) and spirit(feelings, emotions, values etc). We pride ourselves as SPACE Designers of Meaning. It is clear that certain spaces effect our behaviour through our thinking, ultimately influencing our wellness and performance as people.A relaxed brain functions more efficiently and our design team understands this. We create aesthetically and functional spaces to achieve a relaxed brain state so that you can be and become in your space, may it be your boutique hotel, spa, residence or office.
    Services
    • Botique Hotel Interior Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    • Residencial Interior Design
    • Spa & Beauty Interior Design
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    121 Dandalk Ave, Parkview, Randburg
    2122 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-813053220 www.mattwhite.co.za
