As specialists in “making space” for people ”to be and become”, we understand the importance of holistic experiences that encapsulate mind(brain), body(senses) and spirit(feelings, emotions, values etc). We pride ourselves as SPACE Designers of Meaning. It is clear that certain spaces effect our behaviour through our thinking, ultimately influencing our wellness and performance as people.A relaxed brain functions more efficiently and our design team understands this. We create aesthetically and functional spaces to achieve a relaxed brain state so that you can be and become in your space, may it be your boutique hotel, spa, residence or office.

Services Botique Hotel Interior Design

Commercial Interior Design

Residencial Interior Design

Spa & Beauty Interior Design Service areas Johannesburg Address 121 Dandalk Ave, Parkview, Randburg

2122 Johannesburg

South Africa

+27-813053220 www.mattwhite.co.za